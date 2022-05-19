These Firms Are Landing The Most Patent Litigation Work

By Dani Kass (May 19, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Virginia-based law firm filed more patent cases in district court than any other firm over the last three years combined, but two firms surpassed it in 2021, including a newcomer to the patent world, according to a new Lex Machina report. Rabicoff Law LLC filed 823 patent cases between 2019 and 2021, staying on top of the charts for 2019 and 2020 individually, the new report found. But in 2021, it was surpassed by steady filer Sand Sebolt & Wernow and The Chong Law Firm, which has historically focused on personal injury law. .table360 {border-collapse:collapse;width:100%;} .table360-header {border-top: 1px solid #c2c1c2...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS