Fla. Judge Says DeSantis' Map Hampers Black Voters' Choices

By Lauren Berg (May 11, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court judge on Wednesday blocked a congressional district map backed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, ruling from the bench that the map is likely unconstitutional because "it diminishes African Americans' ability to elect representatives of their choice." Following a nearly four-hour hearing, Leon County Circuit Judge J. Layne Smith said he would grant a preliminary injunction blocking the use of the newly enacted version of Congressional District 5 for this year's elections, after finding that the plaintiffs — several voting rights groups — had shown they would likely succeed on their claim that the map is unconstitutional....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS