Conspiracy Caused Insulin Price Spike, Arkansas Says

By Dave Simpson (May 12, 2022, 12:08 AM EDT) -- Arkansas accused drugmakers Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Eli Lilly, and pharmacy benefit manager subsidiaries of UnitedHealth Group, CVS and Cigna of conspiring to drive up the price of insulin, according to a state court lawsuit filed Wednesday. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge accused the companies of manipulating and inflating the price of insulin to the point that a drug that costs $2 per drug to produce is being sold for between $300 and $700 per drug. The suit seeks unspecified damages and alleges violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, unjust enrichment and civil conspiracy. It names Eli Lilly and...

