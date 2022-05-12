Ethics Panel Wants Reprimand For St. Louis' Top Prosecutor

By Hailey Konnath (May 11, 2022, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A Missouri ethics panel on Tuesday recommended a public reprimand for St. Louis' top prosecutor after she admitted to professional misconduct while investigating former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, pointing to her failure to comply with discovery obligations in the probe. The three-member panel noted that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has copped to the allegations against her stemming from her work on an invasion-of-privacy case against the former governor. Greitens had been accused of blackmailing a woman with whom he'd been having an affair, but the charges were ultimately dropped. Gardner's office was disqualified from working on the case...

