Senate Confirms Jefferson As Biden's Newest Fed Governor

By Jon Hill (May 11, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Philip Jefferson to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, clinching another seat at the Fed for one of President Joe Biden's nominees. Jefferson, who is dean of faculty at Davidson College and a former Fed research economist, easily cleared the Democratic-controlled Senate on a lopsided 91-7 vote, with only a handful of Republican senators opposing his bid to join the Fed's seven-member board for a term expiring in 2036. His confirmation came the day after the Senate narrowly approved another Biden nominee, economist Lisa Cook, for a seat on the Fed's board. Senators could...

