Insurer Zurich Warns Over Rise In E-Scooter Battery Blazes

By Martin Croucher (May 12, 2022, 1:22 PM BST) -- More house fires could be caused by exploding lithium batteries if electric scooters are legalized for use on Britain's roads, a leading insurance group has warned. Zurich Insurance UK said on Wednesday that there was a 164% increase in house fires in London in 2021 caused by e-scooter and e-bike battery explosions. London Fire Brigade data showed that the number of house fires caused by e-bike and e-scooter batteries rose to 74 last year compared with 28 in 2020, the insurer added. The government has introduced a provision on e-scooters in its Transport Bill, published on Tuesday. Experts say that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS