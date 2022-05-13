UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (May 13, 2022, 5:11 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen major retailers file a competition claim against truck manufacturers, a convicted phone hacker take action against his legal team and Metro Bank face a copyright battle over coin-counting software. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Khashoggi Holding Company v. Molinari And Others Investment group Khashoggi Holding Co. filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on May 11 against Stemic Financial Ltd., Italian trust services company Finnat Fiduciaria SPA and three individuals. The claimants are represented by Mishcon de Reya LLP. The case is Khashoggi Holding Co. v. Molinari...

