AXA Holding Co. Gets Reinsurance License From Regulator

By Martin Croucher (May 12, 2022, 4:02 PM BST) -- Insurer AXA has said it has been granted a license by the French insurance watchdog for its holding company to act as a reinsurer. The license from the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority would enable the holding company — AXA SA — to act as a captive reinsurer for the group, the insurer said. A captive reinsurer is set up specifically to insure risks arising from within the group to which it belongs. AXA already has a captive reinsurer in AXA Global Re, but the company said the body would merge with AXA SA in June in a wider corporate...

