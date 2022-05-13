Haynes And Boone Adds Hedge Fund Atty From Eversheds

By Dawood Fakhir (May 13, 2022, 5:10 PM BST) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has hired veteran hedge fund lawyer Ben Watford from Eversheds Sutherland to be a partner in its London office on its investment management team. Haynes and Boone said on Thursday that Watford brings experience in structuring and establishing onshore and offshore investment funds in different countries. It added that he provides counsel to fund managers, investors and service providers to funds. "Ben is a wonderful addition to our investment management team in our London office," Taylor Wilson, managing partner at Haynes and Boone, said. "Our firm has a long history of advising fund sponsors of all sizes...

