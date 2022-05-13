Jenner & Block Elevates 7 Partners To Leadership Roles

By Jack Rodgers (May 13, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP has added seven partners to the leadership of its data privacy and cybersecurity, corporate and professional responsibility practices, the firm announced Thursday. "These lawyers have the skills and experience to lead these important practices and help us serve our clients with the excellence that is the hallmark of our firm," co-managing partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg said in a statement. Shoba Pillay will join David Bitkower and Madeleine V. Findley in leading the firm's data privacy and cybersecurity practice. Before joining Jenner & Block in April 2021 she spent 11 years as a prosecutor in the...

