Lawmakers Wary Of Crypto Exchange FTX's Trading Plan

By Elise Hansen (May 12, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers on Thursday expressed skepticism about cryptocurrency exchange FTX's proposal to directly clear certain trades that are made with borrowed equity, saying the plan could increase the risks in an already volatile market. Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, called FTX's proposal "an emerging and worrisome threat" at a Thursday hearing discussing the idea. He also noted the considerable risks consumers already face in the cryptocurrency markets. The meltdown of stablecoin TerraUSD this week and a downturn among top cryptocurrencies has wiped out billions in market value in a matter of days, according to CoinMarketCap. "We all know...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS