WTO Members Race To Reel In Fisheries Deal Before Summit

By Grace Dixon (May 13, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- As World Trade Organization members look to finalize a deal curbing harmful fishing subsidies during a feverish negotiating session next week, provisions governing carveouts for developing nations and reporting requirements on forced labor are still on the table. Negotiations chair, Ambassador Santiago Wills of Columbia, sounded a hopeful tone ahead of discussions beginning Monday that will aim to hammer out the details of an agreement dedicated to stemming such subsidies and undercut overfishing, after decades of negotiations. The talks come just a month before the WTO's Twelfth Ministerial Conference. "There is no doubt that a worldwide deal is within reach —...

