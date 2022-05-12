Powell Confirmed To 2nd Term As Federal Reserve Chair

By Jon Hill (May 12, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was confirmed on Thursday to another four-year term leading the U.S. central bank, picking up significant support from Republicans as the Democratic-controlled Senate approved his reappointment by President Joe Biden. Senators voted 80-19 in favor of reappointing Powell, a Republican whom President Donald Trump originally installed at the Fed's helm in 2018. Although Biden tapped Powell for a second term in November, the Fed chairman has technically been serving in a holdover capacity since his first term expired in February. Senators voted 80-19 Thursday in favor of reappointing Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair. President Donald...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS