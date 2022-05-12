'Judge Travis' Chides Kennedys Over Dissolution Case Filings

By Rose Krebs (May 12, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday took attorneys from Kennedys to task for a lack of detail in filings for a manufacturer they are representing in a corporate dissolution proceeding under Delaware's General Corporation Law. In his opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster also flagged counsel for addressing him as "Judge Travis" in a letter that was submitted last month by associate Karine Sarkisian. The letter was addressed to "The Honorable Laster J. Travis." The vice chancellor also made it clear this is not the only proceeding of this sort in which detail has been lacking, using his opinion to give...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS