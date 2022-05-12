Sens. Make Bipartisan Push To Advance SAFE Banking Act

By Katryna Perera (May 12, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators continued their push to broaden the cannabis industry's access to banking by asking Senate leadership to include drafted legislation of the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act in the America Competes Act, a massive investment bill that is currently being negotiated between the House and Senate. Twenty-four senators, including Angus King, I-Maine, Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., penned a letter to congressional leadership calling for the SAFE Banking Act — which would allow state-legal cannabis businesses to access traditional banking and financial services — to be included in the final...

