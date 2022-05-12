Slaughter and May Seeks To Reduce Emissions 90% By 2040

By Matt Perez (May 12, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Slaughter and May will target a 90% absolute reduction in emissions by 2040, the firm said Thursday, achieving validation from the Science Based Targets initiative. Slaughter and May will seek to reduce emissions by half by 2030 from a 2018 base — along with its latest target of 90% reduction by 2040 — both through changes within its direct operations as well as indirect impact through commuting, purchased goods and water use. "We recognize we need to walk the talk in order to advise clients credibly on [environmental, social and governance] matters,"Jeff Twentyman, a partner and Slaughter and May's head of sustainability,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS