Judge Questions Timing Of Trump Challenge To AG Biz Probe

By Theresa Schliep (May 13, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge questioned Friday why former President Donald Trump didn't raise constitutional challenges to a state attorney general investigation into his business dealings sooner, saying he sought to halt the probe only after furnishing millions of documents. A federal judge asked why former President Donald Trump waited until Dec. 20 to file his suit accusing New York's attorney general of violating the Constitution by pursuing groundless inquiries and issuing unjustifiably broad subpoenas. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) In oral arguments, U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes wondered why Trump waited to file his suit contesting the constitutionality of New York Attorney General...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS