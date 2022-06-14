'It's Time To Rethink Everything,' Vidal Says

By Dani Kass (June 14, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal said Tuesday that it's time to consider the next big changes in patent law after the America Invents Act, while also pushing smaller agency changes through as soon as possible. Vidal, who was confirmed in April, told the Patent Public Advisory Committee that it would be worth reevaluating whether the current system of treating all patents as "one-size-fits-all" still makes sense, particularly as different industries — namely pharmaceuticals and technology — have different lifecycles. "I do think it's time to rethink everything," she said. "We're trying to get more surgical about what we're...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS