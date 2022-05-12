Supreme Court Ethics Bill Faces Tough Path In Congress

By Justin Wise and James Arkin (May 12, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A push to reform U.S. Supreme Court ethics and recusal standards earned a significant win Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee advanced legislation that would require the justices to adopt an ethics code, but opposition from Republicans suggests the bill faces a steep climb through Congress. While Republicans and Democrats in previous sessions have targeted the lack of a binding ethics policy for the nine justices, a markup of the House bill suggested there may be little room today for bipartisan agreement on the issue, especially as attention has turned in recent weeks to a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v....

