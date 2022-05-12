Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas 5 In House GOP, Including McCarthy

By Khorri Atkinson (May 12, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The House select committee investigating last year's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob announced Thursday that it had subpoenaed five Republican members of Congress, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who have refused to corporate with its inquiry. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., the committee chair, said in a statement that Reps. McCarthy, Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs and Mo Brooks are believed to "have relevant knowledge of the events on or leading up to Jan. 6 and activities related to the transfer of power." The subpoenas, targeting some of former President Donald Trump's closest allies...

