Synthetic Nicotine Industry Could Be Set To Evaporate

By Emily Field (May 12, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The vaping industry will face the first regulatory milestone this weekend for its use of synthetic nicotine, as manufacturers must file their initial applications with the FDA to keep the lab-made product on shelves, heightening concerns about how deep the impact of a Biden administration crackdown will be. At stake is a potential business path for companies after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered tens of thousands of flavored e-cigarettes off the market, saying the candy-like e-liquids pose too much of an addiction risk for teenagers. Now the agency is moving to nicotine synthesized in a lab under a law...

