Judge Raises Payout To Unit Owners Amid $1B Surfside Deal

By Carolina Bolado (May 24, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The Florida state court judge overseeing consolidated litigation over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside agreed Tuesday to increase the payouts to unit owners now that a recently announced $1 billion settlement will provide a better recovery for victims than initially expected. Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman in Miami agreed at a hearing to increase the recovery for unit owners from the $83 million hammered out in an allocation settlement in March to $96 million, the amount an appraiser determined the building was worth the day before the June 24, 2021, collapse that killed 98 people....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS