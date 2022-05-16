Ex-Miami Mayor Takes Senior Counsel Role With Actuate

By James Mills (May 16, 2022, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Actuate Law LLC announced Monday that former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez has joined as senior counsel in its new Miami office. Suarez was the first Cuban-American to be mayor of a major American city when he served eight years as Miami's mayor from 1985 to 1993. He briefly served as mayor again for four months in 1997-1998. More recently, he served as a member of the Miami-Dade County Commission for about 10 years from 2011-2020. A graduate of Harvard Law School, Suarez handles matters of litigation, real estate development, environmental law, pharmaceutical/regulatory issues and general corporate practice. His clients include real...

