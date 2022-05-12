Corp Group Banking Strikes $24M Deal With Affiliates

By Rick Archer (May 12, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday set June 15 as the confirmation hearing date for Corp Group Banking's Chapter 11 plan, after the Chilean bank holding company said it had reached a $24.5 million settlement with nonbankrupt affiliates. At the virtual hearing, counsel for Corp Group told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles that the company and its unsecured creditors are still trying to resolve their differences on the plan but that they are both ready to move forward with the hearing. The debtor and several related entities sought Chapter 11 protection in June, about nine months after Corp Group defaulted...

