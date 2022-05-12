ABA Calls For Better Security For High Court, Federal Bench

By Hailey Konnath (May 12, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association on Thursday urged Congress to pass several measures that would bolster security for all federal judges, the latest push for more protection as public protests ramp up in the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade. The ABA penned a pair of letters to House and Senate leadership and their judiciary committees, arguing that "[e]nhancing the security of all our federal judges is of paramount importance to the ABA and the nation." Neither letter mentioned the leaked draft opinion. Earlier this week, the Senate unanimously passed S. 4160, which would extend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS