Law Firm Beats Ex-Trading Firm Worker's Leaked Info Suit

By Celeste Bott (May 13, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of a former trading firm executive's legal malpractice suit against a law firm he claims should be on the hook for disclosing the confidential information that led to him being sued by his former employer. The First District panel said Thursday that a lower court did not err when it threw out Edwin Johnson's third-party claims against the Patterson Law Firm and attorney Jefferey O. Katz, nor was it wrong not to disqualify the firm's counsel, Konicek & Dillon PC. The matter stems from a lawsuit filed against Johnson by his former employer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS