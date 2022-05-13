Dem Support To Expand High Court Grows After Draft Leak

By Khorri Atkinson (May 13, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Efforts by congressional Democrats to expand the U.S. Supreme Court from nine to 13 members have gained support from some prior holdouts in the House following the leak of a draft opinion indicating the court would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The Judiciary Act of 2021 was unveiled a little over a year ago. It was slow to accrue co-sponsors, but that picked up steam after Politico on May 2 published a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization indicating a majority of justices would completely nix both Roe, which established a constitutional right to abortion, and the high...

