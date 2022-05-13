MPs Demand More Funding, Scrutiny To Fight Dirty Money

By Irene Madongo (May 13, 2022, 4:31 PM BST) -- MPs from across Parliament have urged the government to spend more on financial crime enforcement as they warned that the U.K. has become a "laundromat for washing dirty money." MPs from the all-party groups on anti-corruption and on fair business banking published a manifesto on Thursday, saying that recent measures taken by the government, such as urgently passing in March an Economic Crime Act, represent "just the start of the fightback against illicit finance." Under the act, which seeks to stop wealthy foreigners using the U.K. to launder the proceeds of crime, anonymous foreign owners of British property have to reveal their real identities...

