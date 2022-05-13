Quinn Emanuel Expands Top Leadership Structure

By Xiumei Dong (May 13, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP said Friday that it has named two co-managing partners to work alongside the firm's longtime leader John Quinn as he steps into a newly created chairman role. The litigation law firm has promoted its Washington, D.C., office co-managing partner William "Bill" Burck and the New York office managing partner Michael "Mike" Carlinsky to the new posts. According to Quinn, the appointments are the "formalization" of a situation that has existed for some time as the firm continues to grow and needs additional management help. "Giving them the titles really reflects the responsibility they already had,"...

