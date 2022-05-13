Ex-Airbus Unit Exec Says Saudi Payments Set Off Alarm

By Christopher Crosby (May 13, 2022, 3:47 PM BST) -- The former head of finance at an Airbus subsidiary testified at a bribery trial in London on Friday that he grew "uncomfortable" with "unusual" payments to a subcontractor that did not appear to do any work on a Saudi military contract. Ex-GPT Special Project Management financial controller, Michael Paterson, told jurors at Southwark Crown Court that he became worried that payments the company was making in connection with a lucrative contract supplying and training the Saudi National Guard did not appear to be connected to any services. The Serious Fraud Office has charged Jeffrey Cook, former managing director of GPT Special...

