Legal Aid Taps 1st Black Woman, 1st Asian American Leader

By Marco Poggio (May 13, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Legal Aid Society of New York has appointed its first Black woman and first Asian American in its 145-year history to serve as its leader and top attorney, the nonprofit said Friday. Twyla Carter, an attorney who devoted her career to representing and protecting the rights of poor criminal defendants, will begin her tenure as the nonprofit's chief executive officer and attorney-in-chief in August, according to a statement. Carter replaces Janet Sabel, who is retiring after nearly three decades at the nonprofit, which she has led since January 2019. "It's truly an honor to join the nation's oldest and largest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS