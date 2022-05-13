8th Circ. Overturns AIG's Win In TM Feud With Insurer

By Tiffany Hu (May 13, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday overturned American International Group's victory in a copyright dispute brought by an insurance company using the same name, finding that a lower court abused its discretion in failing to "conduct a meaningful analysis" in finding the suit was filed too late. In a 10-page opinion, a three-judge panel found that a Missouri federal judge erred in ruling that AIG Agency Inc.'s claims against American International Group Inc. were barred by the doctrine of laches, which protects parties from inexcusably delayed litigation. Agency argued that its claims became actionable in 2012, when International changed its marketing strategy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS