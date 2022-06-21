Justices Say Maine School Subsidy Program Unconstitutional

By Jimmy Hoover (June 21, 2022, 10:41 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 6-3 in favor of Maine parents challenging a state tuition assistance program that excludes "sectarian" schools, holding that Maine is discriminating against religious institutions in violation of the Constitution's free exercise clause. "Maine's 'nonsectarian' requirement for otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments violates the Free Exercise Clause," the court said in a 6-3 decision by the court's conservative majority. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the majority. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote a dissent joined in full by Justice Elena Kagan and in part by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who wrote a separate dissent as...

