USC Law Grad Drops Claims Over Rape Investigation

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 16, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California graduate who accused the school of rigging her sexual assault investigation in favor of the accused man has dropped her lawsuit against the university. A judge on Friday ordered that the case be dismissed a day after both parties agreed to drop the suit. Courtney Whittier, who graduated from USC's Gould School of Law, filed suit in October 2020, arguing that the university violated its own policies by preemptively ruling in favor of the accused student when she reported in April 2018 that she had been raped after a school-sponsored social event in December 2017....

