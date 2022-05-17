Truist Can't Ax Investor's Claims Over COVID-Era Losses

By Katryna Perera (May 16, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has said that Truist Financial Corp. and others must face a breach of contract suit from a physician who claims the firm and its affiliates failed to provide during the first half of 2020 the investment management services they had promised to perform, which allegedly caused him huge losses as the world reeled from the early stages of the pandemic. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl on Friday issued an order denying a dismissal motion filed by defendants Truist Financial Corp., Truist Advisory Services Inc. and Truist Bank. The financial companies were formed as a result of a...

