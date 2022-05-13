No Redo On Designer's Copyright Claim Against CBD Co.

By Mike Curley (May 13, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Colorado magistrate judge on Friday denied a designer's bid to revive her copyright infringement claims against Pure Spectrum CBD LLC, saying that her motion failed to show why the judge should reconsider a January summary judgment order throwing the claims out. In the order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty said Martha Martin's motion for reconsideration doesn't cite any legal standard or identify any intervening change of law or new evidence that would justify the court going back on its decision to toss the copyright claims. Martin filed suit against Pure Spectrum, its CEO and others in April 2020, bringing...

