Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Patriarch Says Zohar Plan Can't Dump Equitable Claims

By Rick Archer (May 16, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Stakeholders in turnaround mogul Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Partners are asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject the Chapter 11 plan proposed by the Zohar III funds, saying it attempts to put the funds' last assets out of reach of their $1 billion in equitable claims.

In a motion filed Friday, the stakeholders said that by transferring the funds' remaining assets and legal claims to a trust free and clear of Patriarch's long-pursued equitable claims, the plan both runs afoul of the bankruptcy code and would "demolish" the stakeholders' ability to defend themselves against the transferred claims.

"The debtors have filed a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!