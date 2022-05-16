Patriarch Says Zohar Plan Can't Dump Equitable Claims

By Rick Archer (May 16, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Stakeholders in turnaround mogul Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Partners are asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject the Chapter 11 plan proposed by the Zohar III funds, saying it attempts to put the funds' last assets out of reach of their $1 billion in equitable claims. In a motion filed Friday, the stakeholders said that by transferring the funds' remaining assets and legal claims to a trust free and clear of Patriarch's long-pursued equitable claims, the plan both runs afoul of the bankruptcy code and would "demolish" the stakeholders' ability to defend themselves against the transferred claims. "The debtors have filed a...

