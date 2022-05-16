Blue Cross Can't Shake Ex-Worker's ADA Discrimination Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 16, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge told Blue Cross Blue Shield it can't get an early win in a discrimination suit filed by a former employee who says she was fired because of her medical condition that resulted in her cannabidiol consumption. U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon denied the insurer's motion for summary judgment Friday. The judge said in an order that plaintiff Michelle Huber had established a discrimination case and genuine issues of material fact. For now, Judge Lemmon said, Huber had established the three needed elements for a discrimination claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act: that she has a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS