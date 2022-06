Rising Star: Kilpatrick Townsend's Kollin Zimmermann

Law360 (June 1, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Kollin Zimmermann of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP as co-lead counsel helped Yahoo Holdings Inc. fend off a billion-dollar bet-the-company countersuit from Mozilla Corp. over a paid advertising and search technology...

To view the full article, register now.