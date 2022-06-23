Rising Star: Williams & Connolly's Luke McCloud

By Khorri Atkinson (June 23, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Williams & Connolly LLP partner Luke McCloud has successfully tried several cases to judgment in federal and state courts before making his U.S. Supreme Court debut in January, earning him a spot among the appellate attorneys under age 40 honored this year by Law360 as Rising Stars. Luke McCloud Williams & Connolly Age: 37 Home base: Washington, D.C. Position: Partner Law school: Harvard Law School First job after law school: Clerked for Judge Paul D. Niemeyer at the Fourth Circuit, and later joined Williams & Connolly as an associate. One of his proudest moments: One of the highlights of McCloud's legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS