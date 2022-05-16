Insurance Standards Body Aims For Pension Buy-Out By 2023

By Martin Croucher (May 16, 2022, 1:12 PM BST) -- The insurance standards body has said it hopes to fully offload its staff pension liabilities by the middle of next year, following a £6.6 million ($8.1 million) deal in 2021. The Chartered Insurance Institute said on Friday that the buy-in transaction last year would be followed by a second and final deal by the middle of 2023. The body, which is responsible for professional qualifications for the insurance sector, said that wrapping up its pension obligations would free up funding for investment in the coming years. "This will fulfill a longstanding commitment made to the pension scheme trustees and release operating...

