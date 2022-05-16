FCA Eyes Rules Tweak As Dormant Assets Scheme Expands

By Irene Madongo (May 16, 2022, 2:35 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has urged companies in the government's dormant assets scheme to help reduce the risk of harm to consumers as the regulator looks to amend its rules after the program was expanded to include sectors including insurance. The watchdog has published a consultation on whether to amend its terms, saying on Friday that it has been working on the expansion of the program with the government and Reclaim Fund Ltd. The public body oversees the reclamation and distribution of dormant financial assets. The dormant assets scheme allows banks and building societies to pay money that is sitting idle...

