EU Watchdog Sets Out Final Investor Crowdfunding Rules

By Dawood Fakhir (May 16, 2022, 3:37 PM BST) -- The European banking regulator has published the standards it expects crowdfunding providers to meet to reduce risks for investors in the alternative capital-raising sector. The European Banking Authority outlined on Friday the rules and regulations that crowdfunding platforms should follow to help bring more clarity to the processes involved in assessing the credit scores and pricing of crowdfunding offers. The regulator added that such disclosures are important because investors using these platforms "may be exposed to the risk of having insufficient information." They might also have an "incomplete understanding of the viability of a crowdfunding project or of the due diligence conducted...

