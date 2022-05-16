Attrition Rates Higher For Diverse Attys, ABA Finds

By Kevin Penton (May 16, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- About two of every 10 Black or Asian attorneys left their law firms in 2020, with incremental increases in diversity figures for the legal workforce coming up against the challenge of retaining attorneys after they are hired, according to an American Bar Association study released Monday. Attrition rates were 23% for Blacks, 19% for Asians and 15% for Latinos, according to the second ABA Model Diversity Survey. White attorneys had an attrition rate of 12%, according to the survey, which did not specify why the lawyers left or whether the exiting attorneys moved to another firm or company or left the...

