Conn. Justices Side With Inmate On Ineffective Counsel Claim

By Clarice Silber (May 16, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court has sided with a state inmate convicted of attempting to commit murder on his claim that he was prejudiced by his original trial attorney's ineffective assistance regarding his pretrial plea negotiations. Justice Steven Ecker wrote in an opinion set to be officially released on Tuesday that the Connecticut high court agreed with Alison Barlow in his third habeas petition alleging that his trial counsel, now-state Superior Court Judge Sheridan Moore, provided him with ineffective assistance regarding the trial court's pretrial plea offer. Naomi Fetterman, a Connecticut attorney representing Barlow, told Law360 Pulse on Monday that should the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS