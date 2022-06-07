BCLP Hires Corporate Atty From EY Société d'Avocats In Paris

By Ashish Sareen (June 7, 2022, 4:20 PM BST) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has boosted its corporate and mergers and acquisitions practice in Paris with the hire of a new partner and his team to ramp up the firm's offerings for French and international clients. Roland Montfort, who arrived on May 1 after being recruited from EY Société d'Avocats, now works on a team headed by partners Christian Sauer and Frédéric Jungels and of counsel Kai Völpel. Montfort, with almost 30 years of corporate law experience, will add to the team's capabilities in M&A and corporate restructurings, the firm said in a statement. "Roland's deep knowledge and experience of...

