Justices To Hear Challenge Tied To SEC Judges' Removability

By Al Barbarino (May 16, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to review the case of an accountant who claims the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house administrative law judges are unconstitutionally protected from removal. Michelle Cochran, who is facing disciplinary action from the agency's in-house court proceedings, has argued that ALJs are unconstitutionally appointed and protected from removal, and she is seeking a jury trial in federal court. Monday's development follows a December 2021 en banc ruling by the Fifth Circuit that held Cochran could challenge the constitutionality of the SEC's judges in district court. The SEC in March petitioned the high court to review...

