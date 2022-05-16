Breweries Settle TM Suit Over 'Juicy' Advertising

By Tiffany Hu (May 16, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Stone Brewing has resolved a trademark dispute with rival craft-beer maker Sycamore Brewing over allegations that Stone ripped off the slogan "keep it juicy," one day after Stone filed counterclaims that the "exact phrase" has long been used in the industry to describe beer. Filed on Friday in North Carolina federal court, the parties' joint stipulation seeks to toss a lawsuit Sycamore filed in April alleging that Stone stole its slogan "keep it juicy" — which Sycamore had registered in August 2021 for the citrus-flavored India pale ale Juiciness IPA — and plastered the mark on packaging for Stone's competing product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS