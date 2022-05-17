Cozen Lands Proskauer Trusts And Estates Atty In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (May 17, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor has hired a new member in its Boca Raton, Florida office for its private client, trusts and estates group from Proskauer Rose LLP. The firm announced Monday that it added Margo K. Ceresney, an attorney with more than 10 years of experience helping clients with estate and gift planning, trusts and estate administration as well as tax, family law and succession planning. She worked as a senior associate attorney at her last firm. "Over the past decade, Margo's focused exclusively on helping to develop and confidently execute what are for most clients unique, deeply personal wealth transfer strategies and...

