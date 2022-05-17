Irish Central Bank Strengthens Protection For Consumers

By Joel Poultney (May 17, 2022, 12:16 PM BST) -- Ireland's central bank has built on the protection for consumers introduced by the government to govern hire-purchase providers and servicers by widening its own framework to safeguard customers. The Central Bank of Ireland said on Monday that it would extend the provisions of the Consumer Protection (Regulation of Retail Credit and Credit Servicing Firms) Act 2022, which requires companies offering hire-purchase schemes to retail consumers to be authorized by the central bank. The Act came into full effect this month. The central bank said it will go now further by extending its own consumer protection framework to customers in hire-purchase agreements....

